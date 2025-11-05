Google Maps is getting an AI upgrade with these new Gemini-powered features

TL;DR: Google Maps now features an AI-powered Gemini upgrade, enhancing navigation with landmark-based directions, hands-free voice assistance, and real-time traffic updates. Integrated with Google Calendar and Google Lens, it simplifies discovery, scheduling, and location details, improving user experience on Android and iOS across the U.S.

Google Maps is getting a Gemini and AI-powered upgrade with new features designed to simplify and enhance navigation and discovery. With the integrated AI assistant, you can communicate hands-free with Google Maps to discover specific points of interest on your journey or check for things like EV chargers. And if you're stuck in traffic or delayed, Google Maps can share your live ETA with friends.

With Google Calendar integration (an opt-in feature) and access to Gemini, you can also use natural language to add reminders, schedule appointments, and catch up on news. When it comes to specific Google Maps improvements and upgrades, the addition of Gemini will now use landmarks for guidance. So instead of saying "turn left in 300 feet," it will say "turn left at the BP gas station," restaurant, or clearly identifiable building, by name.

This is an impressive and welcome feature that adds a more human touch for navigation, which leverages Google Maps' updated and comprehensive information on 250 million places, as well as cross-referencing that data with Street View images to ensure that landmarks are visible from the street. This new landmark-based navigation is now rolling out in the U.S. on both Android and iOS.

Other AI-powered features coming to Google Maps include more proactive traffic information, with the ability to report traffic disruptions in real-time using natural language. And for those walking, there's integrated Google Lens, so you can use your camera to get more information about a place, such as a restaurant, or even ask Google Maps and Gemini for details about the location, right down to simple questions like "What is this place and why is it so popular?"