Google confirms removal of Google Assistant from all mobile devices

Google has confirmed Google Assistant will be phased out on mobile in replacement for an AI-powered virtual assistant, Google's new Gemini.

Google has finally confirmed what most people were thinking: Google Assistant is being replaced by artificial intelligence.

The company has confirmed via a new blog post that over the coming months, Android users on mobile devices will begin getting upgraded to the new and improved version of Google Assistant, Gemini.

The classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices nor be downloadable from mobile app stores. The change is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, and devices will need to meet the minimum requirements for the Gemini upgrade, which is at least 2GB of RAM and at least Android 10.

Google Assistant will remain available for users who don't have a device with more than 2GB of RAM and are using a version of Android earlier than 10. Google officially discontinuing Assistant on newer Android devices comes only after a year of Gemini being available as an option, and according to Google, millions of users have already made the switch over to the new AI-based assistant.

