Mobile Devices

Google confirms removal of Google Assistant from all mobile devices

Google has confirmed Google Assistant will be phased out on mobile in replacement for an AI-powered virtual assistant, Google's new Gemini.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Google is replacing Google Assistant with the AI-based Gemini on mobile devices by the end of the year. Devices need at least 2GB of RAM and Android 10 for the upgrade. The classic Assistant will remain for devices not meeting these requirements.

Google has finally confirmed what most people were thinking: Google Assistant is being replaced by artificial intelligence.

The company has confirmed via a new blog post that over the coming months, Android users on mobile devices will begin getting upgraded to the new and improved version of Google Assistant, Gemini.

The classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices nor be downloadable from mobile app stores. The change is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, and devices will need to meet the minimum requirements for the Gemini upgrade, which is at least 2GB of RAM and at least Android 10.

Google Assistant will remain available for users who don't have a device with more than 2GB of RAM and are using a version of Android earlier than 10. Google officially discontinuing Assistant on newer Android devices comes only after a year of Gemini being available as an option, and according to Google, millions of users have already made the switch over to the new AI-based assistant.

"Over the coming months, we're upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini; and later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores.

For those who have a mobile device that doesn't meet the minimum system requirements to run Gemini, Google Assistant functionality will not change at this time," states Google

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, blog.google

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

