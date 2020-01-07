KIOXIA showcases its new storage and more at CES 2020

CES 2020 - KIOXIA is not a name that everyone will be familiar with, but their previous namesake Toshiba may be more familiar to you. KIOXIA formally Toshiba showcased some of its newest storage products and technologies during CES 2020 at The LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First up is the BG4, which is an ultra-small form factor storage solution with capacities up to 1TB. The BG4 solutions utilize 96-layer BiCS flash and can be had as an M.2 2230, which is a flash module on an ultra-small M.2 module or as 1620 BGA package. The BG4 series of flash storage operate with an NVMe PCIe gen 3 x4 interface and can achieve performance up to 2,300MB/s sequential read, and 1,800MB/s write ( up to 390K IOPS read and 200K IOPS write).

The BG4 is designed for ultra-compact notebooks or other devices where a minimal storage footprint with a high-speed interface is needed.

KIOXIA was also trying to educate users on their Kumoscale software along with "shared Nothing" architecture, which has to do with how storage is handled across various nodes. The Kumoscale software is KIOXIA's solution for NVMe over fabric.

A lot is going on over at KIOXIA America as they ramp up in 2020 and try to influence the future of flash storage along with datacenter and enterprise client solutions. Stay tuned as we will be covering KIOXIA storage solutions as they become available in the near future.