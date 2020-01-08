Razer's new 'Kishi' is a game changer for competitive mobile gamers

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Jak Connor from 10 mins ago

CES 2020 - Razer decided it was time to turn the entire mobile gaming market on its head at CES 2020 with this announcement.

razers-kishi-gamepad-plugs-phone-minimal-latency_01

The image shows a Pixel 3a XL slotted in between what Razer has called the Kishi Controller. So what's Kishi? It's what every mobile gamer is going to want to increase their in-game performance and in-hand comfort. Kishi plugs straight into your Android (USB-C) or iPhone and can also charge your phone with another charging port located at the bottom right side.

Since the controller plugs straight into your phone, it has minimal latency when it comes to inputs. If you are wondering if it will fit your phone, Razer says that Kishi has a "universal fit" for devices that have a USB-C/Lightning port. This controller will no doubt be a gamer changer for competitive mobile gamers, and I won't be surprised if other gaming manufacturers will attempt to replicate something similar.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

