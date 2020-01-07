Pimax 5K SUPER: the first VR headset with insane 180Hz refresh rate

CES 2020 - Pimax didn't make too many waves at CES 2020 with its new Pimax 5K SUPER headset, but it really should have -- it is a new VR headset with dual 1440p displays at an insane 180Hz.

Pimax's new 5K SUPER is the world's first VR headset with a display re fresh rate of 180Hz, with the dual 2560 x 1440 displays that Pimax have used being LCD RGB stripe matrix panels with low latency and low Screen Door Effect (SDE). The dual 1440p displaiys have a 200-degree FOV diagonally, 170-degree FOV horizontally, 115-degree vertically, and lower FOV modes depending on the use.

The new Pimax 5K SUPER can run all the way through to 180Hz refresh, but it can also drop down to 160Hz -- down from there, it can drop to 120/90/72/64Hz modes. Pimax has full SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 6DoF tracking support, with a built-in 3DoF gyro sensor.