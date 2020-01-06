Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU: desktop performance for laptops

AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800H laptop CPU has more performance than Intel Core i7-9700K on desktop

2020-01-06

CES 2020 - AMD has just made its new Ryzen 7 4800H processor official, with the Ryzen 7 4800H being a powerhouse laptop CPU that even kicks the ass of Intel's desktop CPU in the Core i7-9700K.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800H processor has desktop-class performance on-the-go, with it coming in as an 8C/16T processor with 2.9GHz base and up to 4.2GHz boost CPU clocks on a 45W TDP. AMD built the new Ryzen 7 4800H processor for the most demanding workloads, and is a gigantic step ahead of its previous mobile designs.

The company compared the new AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor against Intel's own Core i7-9750H processor (6C/12T @ 45W) and the desktop Core i7-9700K (8C/16T @ 95W) where it beat both of these CPUs easily. Hell, the new Ryzen 7 4800H is 13% faster than the desktop-bound Core i7-9700K and that is a hugely impressive thing to see.

