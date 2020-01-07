Panasonic reveals its 'industry-leading noise cancellation' earbuds

CES 2020 - There's no doubt that wireless earbuds are all the craze at this year's CES, even Panasonic are releasing their own version of the next generation of earphones.

Panasonic and its Technics brand have revealed three new earbuds options, the RZ-S500W, RZ-S300W, and the Technics EAH-AZ70W. According to Panasonic, the RZ-S500W and the RZ-S300W are equipped with "industry-leading noise cancellation," and both contain a MEMS microphone. The design of the earbuds is specific and is meant to cancel out any external sounds such as wind, rain, dog barks, or an annoying sibling.

The earbuds also come with a simple tap controller that will allow users to dance between Ambient Sound mode, Noise Cancelling mode, and of course, Off. Panasonic also lets users know that more settings can be found in the free Panasonic Audio Connect app. The RZ-S500W and the Technics' EAH-AZ70W earbuds have Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology while also having FeedForward Noise Cancelling (FF-NC) and Feedback Noise Cancelling (FB-NC). With these technologies combined together, users should experience an extreme level of noise cancellation.

Panasonic plan on releasing these earbuds sometime in June, 2020. No pricing details have been unveiled as of yet, expect some sort of announcement sometime in the coming months.