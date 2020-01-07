Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Lancool II from Lian Li gets the mesh treatment at CES 2020

Lian Li has taken the already popular and well performing Lancool II, and meshed the front to give even more potential airflow for enthusiasts

By: Shannon Robb from 54 mins ago

CES 2020 - Lian Li has been on a roll optimizing chassis as you may have seen in our coverage of the Lian Li PCO11D Mini.

Lian Li has optimized one of their other recent popular entries, the Lancool II. This time they are introducing the Lancool II mesh which, as you can see, has a mesh front end and lower side doors for further enhanced airflow.

At a glance, the Lancool II mesh does not look too different from the standard Lancool II. Still, once you start looking at the ordinarily solid vented panels, you see that Lian Li wanted to enhance significantly the Lancool II's ability to breathe.

All of the Lancool II's function seems to be the same with eth flip open main panels and fold down bottom chamber doors. However, all of the panels which are not glass appear to have been given the mass airflow treatment. All of the standard fitment should be the same as our Lancool II review, keep in mind that the performance we state in that review will likely run a bit cooler with the new Mesh series.

