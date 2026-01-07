LIAN LI's stunning LANCOOL 4 panoramic glass case has been improved ahead of its launch

TL;DR: The LIAN LI LANCOOL 4 PC case features a unique glass front panel with three embedded fans for exceptional thermal performance. Launching in Q2 2026 at $129.99, it includes angled 140mm fans to optimize GPU cooling and a redesigned power supply enclosure, combining style with efficient airflow.

This is one that caught our attention when we first saw it at Computex 2025, because LIAN LI's new LANCOOL 4 case features a glass front panel with three fans embedded into the tempered glass. Yeah, it's a unique design, but one that's necessary to ensure you get exceptional thermal performance from a case that is pretty much all glass.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

With three tempered glass panels on the side, front, and back, there's not much room for airflow, which is why LIAN LI invested engineering time to fit three fans inside the glass front panel.

At CES 2026, we got an updated look at the LANCOOL 4, where we were informed that the case is on track for a Q2 2026 release with a $129.99 MSRP. In addition to being available in Black or White, LIAN LI has made a small but significant design change to improve thermal performance.

4

This arrives in the form of two pre-installed 140mm fans at the bottom of the case, angled to improve airflow specifically to the GPU. The angled design helps drop GPU temperatures and has also led to the power supply enclosure being shifted to the back of the case for a more open, floating look.

We got to see a complete build with the new LANCOOL 4, and the result is stunning, especially with the additional display and the company's new HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 CPU cooler. For those who want to show off their display while leaning into RGB and adding accessories like displays, the new LANCOOL 4 from LIAN LI is one to keep an eye on.