LIAN LI's new HydroShift II AIO cooler includes an OLED display that moves

At CES we saw the new HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 from LIAN LI which includes a curved OLED display that can raise, lower, tilt, and even retract.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, LIAN LI unveiled the HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 AIO cooler featuring a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with motorized movement for optimal viewing and GPU clearance. It offers customizable split-screen options, RGB lighting, and three variants priced from $279.99, launching in early Q2 2026.

At CES 2026, LIAN LI showcased an impressive new AIO cooler that's set to launch in early Q2 of this year. The HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 not only features a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate for displaying system information, images, or videos, but it's also a display that moves.

With an integrated electric motor, the display can raise and lower, tilt, and retract. It was impressive to see it in motion, controlled via software, but you might be wondering why you'd want to move the display. In addition to positioning the display for optimal viewing, another practical reason is to provide more clearance for a large GPU.

With AIO coolers with integrated displays becoming increasingly popular in the era of cases with panoramic views, the HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 also features RGB lighting on the top and bottom of the OLED display, creating an underglow effect that highlights the display.

Another reason for this is that the tubing is side-mounted, which conceals the large wiring to create a cleaner look.

The HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 we were shown was installed in LIAN LI's stunning new LANCOOL 4 chassis, as part of an RGB-heavy build, and it looked impressive. As for the display, LIAN LI has confirmed that you'll be able to customize the screen with split-screen options and configure it as a second screen.

The HydroShift II LCD CURVED 360 is set to launch with three variants: a Fanless model for $279.99, one with three UNI FAN P28 V2 fans for $299.99, and one with three UNI FAN TL FLEX fans for $339.99.