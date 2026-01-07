LIAN LI's new affordable compact case has an infinity mirror front panel

The new LIAN LI Vector V150 is a mATX case that features an infinity mirror front panel with fan cutouts for those wanting a stylish, affordable rig.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, LIAN LI unveiled the Vector V150, a compact mATX case featuring a unique infinity mirror front panel with integrated RGB fans, priced at $79.99 and launching in late Q1. They also showcased the upcoming SLC 360 LCD AIO cooler with a detachable display, targeting affordable, stylish PC builds.

At CES 2026, LIAN LI showcased plenty of impressive new hardware, including fans, coolers, and cases. Sitting alongside the impressive LANCOOL 4, LIAN LI gave us a look at the upcoming Vector V150, where instead of a tempered glass panel with integrated fans, you've got an infinity mirror with fan cutouts.

The case, which is due to launch in late Q1, which is right around the corner, will arrive with a launch price of $79.99. The big showpiece part of the case is definitely the infinity mirror front panel, which comes pre-installed with two 140mm fans, with another 120mm fan also included in the rear.

The fans also include an infinity mirror hub design, giving the case a unique and impressive look. Of course, with infinity mirrors that amplify lighting effects, there's plenty of RGB action, with the Vector V150 featuring lighting controls via LIAN LI's L-Wireless, syncing to the motherboard or a hub, or via an I/O button.

As a compact case, this supports mATX boards, but there's still room for a 360mm AIO cooler and an ATX power supply. GPU space might be a bit limited, but LIAN LI has designed the Vector V150 for compact builds with affordable components for those wanting a case that looks as impressive as the new LANCOOL 4.

And on that note, the Vector V150 build we saw also included LIAN LI's upcoming SLC 360 LCD AIO cooler, which features a 2.1-inch detachable LCD magnetically connected and swappable between square and circular options. It also features a single-frame RGB radiator design. This is due for release in early Q2, with LIAN LI noting that it's aimed at delivering an affordable AIO cooler with a display.