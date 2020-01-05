BenQ's new monitor: DyAc+ tech for improved accuracy, less motion blur

CES 2020 - BenQ has just announced its new ZOWIE XL2740 gaming monitor, offering a new 27-inch TN Film panel with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The new ZOWIE XL2740 monitor is aimed at esports gamers, with LFC for low frame rate, a super-fast 0.5ms GtG response time along with the 240Hz refresh rate. But it's the addition of DyAc+ technology that impresses me, with BenQ and ZOWIE touting it improves accuracy and reduces motion blur... kay. DyAc+ (Dynamic Accuracy Plus) can be used instead of Adaptive-Sync, minimizing blur when the frame rate better matches the display refresh rate.

BenQ is using a 27-inch 1080p TN Film panel display, 0.5ms GtG response time, 1000:1 contast ratio, 32 cd/m2 brightness, 170/160-degree viewing angles, 8-bit color, and standard sRGB color gamut. We have tilt, height, swivel, and rotate adjustments with a slew of connectivity between DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and old school dual-link DVI connectors. There's also some USB ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack.