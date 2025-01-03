ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate

TL;DR: ZOWIE's new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features a 600Hz refresh rate, Fast-TN panel for reduced ghosting, and vivid color film enhancing color performance by 35%. It includes DyAc 2 technology for improved motion clarity, Auto Game Mode for color adjustments, and industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment. ZOWIE's new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features a 600Hz refresh rate, Fast-TN panel for reduced ghosting, and vivid color film enhancing color performance by 35%. It includes DyAc 2 technology for improved motion clarity, Auto Game Mode for color adjustments, and industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment.

ZOWIE has just announced its new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor, rocking the latest Fast-TN panel we have a superior refresh rate of 600Hz (up from 540Hz on their last gaming monitor).

The new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features auto game mode through XL Setting to Share software, and even industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment. ZOWIE has a mission to lead the FPS field by providing competitive gamers with top-tier equipment, and the XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor is no exception with its 600Hz refresh rate.

ZOWIE is using the new Fast-TN panel that improves conductivity with faster liquid crystal response that suppresses ghosting more efficiently. Not only do we have the blistering-fast 600Hz refresh rate, but the new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features new vivid color film that enhances color performance by 35% which makes enemy targets stand out more clearly, minimizing color washout that is commonly seen in regular TN panels.

