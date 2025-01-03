ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate

ZOWIE has just announced its new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor, rocking the latest Fast-TN panel we have a superior refresh rate of 600Hz (up from 540Hz on their last gaming monitor).
The new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features auto game mode through XL Setting to Share software, and even industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment. ZOWIE has a mission to lead the FPS field by providing competitive gamers with top-tier equipment, and the XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor is no exception with its 600Hz refresh rate.
ZOWIE is using the new Fast-TN panel that improves conductivity with faster liquid crystal response that suppresses ghosting more efficiently. Not only do we have the blistering-fast 600Hz refresh rate, but the new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features new vivid color film that enhances color performance by 35% which makes enemy targets stand out more clearly, minimizing color washout that is commonly seen in regular TN panels.
- Fast-TN Improvement for eSports: In contrast to the previous generation of TN panels, the new Fast-TN panel improves conductivity with faster liquid crystal response to suppress ghosting more effectively. Expanding the XL-X+ series eSports monitor lineup, XL2586X+ incorporates the latest in Fast-TN technology for significant improvements in response time and motion blur reduction. Alongside the industry's fastest 600 Hz refresh rate, XL2586X+ also features a new vivid color film that enhances color performance by 35%, making enemy targets stand out more clearly and minimizing color washout commonly seen in standard TN panels.
- Latest Dynamic Accuracy Technology (DyAc 2): XL2586X+ also comes with the latest DyAc 2 technology, ZOWIE's dynamic accuracy mechanism for best-in-class motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences. DyAc 2 is a significant upgrade from DyAc / DyAc⁺, now utilizing dual backlights with greater precision control to achieve a higher level of motion blur reduction and ghosting minimization, together with softened light output to facilitate eye adaptation.
- New Auto Game Mode Automatically Adjusts Color Modes: For convenient automatic color mode switching between different games and usage scenarios, XL2586X+ features Auto Game Mode via XL Setting to Share software, eliminating the hassle of continuously making adjustments to optimally match visual performance with content.
- Industrial-Grade Bearings for Height Adjustment: Featuring height-adjustable designs with industrial-grade bearings, XL2586X+ allows gamers to set the ideal position on-the-fly, gliding without stuttering or over-adjusting. This helps players complete their setup in the eSports arena in the shortest time possible, empowering them to quickly enter a focused state for the competition.