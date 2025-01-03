All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate

ZOWIE introduces XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor with rock-and-roll 600Hz refresh rate, specifically designed for FPS playerrs, check it out!

ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ZOWIE's new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features a 600Hz refresh rate, Fast-TN panel for reduced ghosting, and vivid color film enhancing color performance by 35%. It includes DyAc 2 technology for improved motion clarity, Auto Game Mode for color adjustments, and industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment.

ZOWIE has just announced its new XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor, rocking the latest Fast-TN panel we have a superior refresh rate of 600Hz (up from 540Hz on their last gaming monitor).

ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate 22
4

The new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features auto game mode through XL Setting to Share software, and even industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment. ZOWIE has a mission to lead the FPS field by providing competitive gamers with top-tier equipment, and the XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor is no exception with its 600Hz refresh rate.

ZOWIE is using the new Fast-TN panel that improves conductivity with faster liquid crystal response that suppresses ghosting more efficiently. Not only do we have the blistering-fast 600Hz refresh rate, but the new ZOWIE XL2586X+ esports gaming monitor features new vivid color film that enhances color performance by 35% which makes enemy targets stand out more clearly, minimizing color washout that is commonly seen in regular TN panels.

ZOWIE intros XL2586+ esports monitor: rocks an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate 23
4
  • Fast-TN Improvement for eSports: In contrast to the previous generation of TN panels, the new Fast-TN panel improves conductivity with faster liquid crystal response to suppress ghosting more effectively. Expanding the XL-X+ series eSports monitor lineup, XL2586X+ incorporates the latest in Fast-TN technology for significant improvements in response time and motion blur reduction. Alongside the industry's fastest 600 Hz refresh rate, XL2586X+ also features a new vivid color film that enhances color performance by 35%, making enemy targets stand out more clearly and minimizing color washout commonly seen in standard TN panels.
  • Latest Dynamic Accuracy Technology (DyAc 2): XL2586X+ also comes with the latest DyAc 2 technology, ZOWIE's dynamic accuracy mechanism for best-in-class motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences. DyAc 2 is a significant upgrade from DyAc / DyAc⁺, now utilizing dual backlights with greater precision control to achieve a higher level of motion blur reduction and ghosting minimization, together with softened light output to facilitate eye adaptation.
  • New Auto Game Mode Automatically Adjusts Color Modes: For convenient automatic color mode switching between different games and usage scenarios, XL2586X+ features Auto Game Mode via XL Setting to Share software, eliminating the hassle of continuously making adjustments to optimally match visual performance with content.
  • Industrial-Grade Bearings for Height Adjustment: Featuring height-adjustable designs with industrial-grade bearings, XL2586X+ allows gamers to set the ideal position on-the-fly, gliding without stuttering or over-adjusting. This helps players complete their setup in the eSports arena in the shortest time possible, empowering them to quickly enter a focused state for the competition.
Photo of the BenQ Zowie XL2586X Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: BenQ Zowie XL2586X Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$949.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1299.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$1319.8 CAD
- -
Buy
$949.99 USD
- -
Buy
$949.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 6:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, zowie.benq.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles