Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,206 News Posts

Dell's new 86-inch 4K touchscreen is for the office, not Crysis

Dell's new 86-inch Interactive Touch Monitor is built for businesses

By: Anthony Garreffa from 32 mins ago

CES 2020 - Dell has just unveiled the flagship office monitor, with its new 86-inch Interactive Touch Monitor set to get purchased by the 1% business types who want the absolute best.

dells-new-86-inch-4k-touchscreen-office-crysis_03

The new Dell Interactive Touch Monitor has an 85.6-inch 4K IPS-based panel, with both anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings (you wouldn't want to get fingerprints on this, would you -- but it is a touchscreen after all). Dell has its ComfortView technology included, which will adjust the blue light for easier-on-your eyes meetings.

Dell's new monitor supports up to 20 simultaneous touch points, so you can have people playing finger Twister on this without a problem, or they can be drawing all over it with Dell's new and improved dual-tip styluses. Dell includes dual 20W speakers, a bunch of HDMI outputs, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, and USB Type-C connectors, and even a full-sized DisplayPort.

Dell officially launches its Interactive Touch Monitor on April 10, with no word on price -- but don't expect it to be cheap.

Buy at Amazon

Dell U-Series 32-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor (U3219Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$772.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 5:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.