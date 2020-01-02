Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,539 Reviews & Articles | 66,163 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!

LG's new 8K TV: 65-88 inches with built-in AI to improve video, sound

LG announces its new range of 2020 8K TVs at between 65-88 inches

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 11 mins ago

LG has announced its new lineup of 2020 8K TVs ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), with 8 new TV sets that range in size between 65 and 88 inches -- all of which have built-in support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. The new 8K TVs expand on LG's existing 8K TVs.

lgs-new-8k-tv-up-88-inches-include-apple-homekit-airplay-2_08

There will be a few premium TVs in LG's ever-growing Signature OLED 8K range of TVs, as well as new 8K LG NanoCell TVs in both 65- and 75-inch. LG includes a new AI processor inside of each of its new 8K TVs, something that taps deep learning to improve picture and even sound quality. The AI chip LG uses will recognize faces and text on the screen, and the optimize and sharpen them for natural skin tones, better defined facial features, and cleaner characters.

LG bakes in support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, letting new LG 8K TV owners use their AirPlay 2 devices and control them through Siri voice commands. Apple's HomeKit on the other hand will see your new LG 8K TV turn up in Apple's own Home app.

LG says that its new range of 8K TVs exceed the official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association, and can playback native 8K content.

Buy at Amazon

LG SIGNATURE W9 65' 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED (OLED65W9PUA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$5996.99
$5996.99$5996.99$5996.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2020 at 8:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.