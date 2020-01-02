LG's new 8K TV: 65-88 inches with built-in AI to improve video, sound

LG has announced its new lineup of 2020 8K TVs ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), with 8 new TV sets that range in size between 65 and 88 inches -- all of which have built-in support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. The new 8K TVs expand on LG's existing 8K TVs.

There will be a few premium TVs in LG's ever-growing Signature OLED 8K range of TVs, as well as new 8K LG NanoCell TVs in both 65- and 75-inch. LG includes a new AI processor inside of each of its new 8K TVs, something that taps deep learning to improve picture and even sound quality. The AI chip LG uses will recognize faces and text on the screen, and the optimize and sharpen them for natural skin tones, better defined facial features, and cleaner characters.

LG bakes in support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, letting new LG 8K TV owners use their AirPlay 2 devices and control them through Siri voice commands. Apple's HomeKit on the other hand will see your new LG 8K TV turn up in Apple's own Home app.

LG says that its new range of 8K TVs exceed the official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association, and can playback native 8K content.