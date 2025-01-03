All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

HDMI 2.2 will officially debut at CES 2025 introducing higher bandwidth, resolution support

HDMI 2.2 to debut at CES 2025 just as AMD and NVIDIA prepare next-gen graphics cards: new specification, higher bandwidth for future displays.

HDMI 2.2 will officially debut at CES 2025 introducing higher bandwidth, resolution support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: HDMI 2.2 will debut at CES 2025, offering higher bandwidth and new specifications, likely supporting 8K 120Hz and beyond. It will launch alongside AMD's Radeon RX 9000 "RDNA 4" and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs. HDMI 2.2 will join DisplayPort 2.1a in enhancing connectivity options.

HDMI 2.2 is set to debut at CES 2025 alongside AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

HDMI 2.2 will officially debut at CES 2025 introducing higher bandwidth, resolution support 10
2

In a new press release issued by the HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) to CES 2025 attendees, we'll see "license Version 2.2 HDMI Specifications" at CES 2025, hours before AMD announces its new RDNA 4 gaming GPUs. We can expect "new specifications" and "higher bandwidth" from HDMI 2.2, but there are no concrete details just yet.

As it stands, HDMI 2.1b supports bandwidths of up to 48Gbps, which can drive 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz, so we should expect HDMI 2.2 to be driving 8K 120Hz and beyond. We do have some new TVs on the way with 4K 165Hz (LG's new G5 series OLED TVs) so expect to see HDMI 2.2 -- at the very least -- to do 4K 165Hz (and I'd say 8K 120Hz and much higher).

DisplayPort 2.1a is now here, launching on multiple high-end gaming monitors and debuting as a new port of connectivity on AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, so HDMI 2.2 will join the connectivity party with DP2.1a in 2025.

HDMI LA explained: "HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license earlier HDMI Specifications".

HDMI 2.1 was introduced quite a while ago now, all the way back in November 2017... and supporting up to 10K resolutions, with major support (and very important for high-end TVs) of up to 4K 120Hz. So it has been a hot minute between HDMI standards, where in 2025 we're being gifted with new HDMI 2.2 support, just in time for RDNA 4 and Blackwell gaming GPUs to hit gamers' PCs.

Photo of the Anker Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable
Best Deals: Anker Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$13.99 USD
- -
Buy
$20.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£9.99
- -
Buy
$13.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 1:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles