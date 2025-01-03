HDMI 2.2 will officially debut at CES 2025 introducing higher bandwidth, resolution support

HDMI 2.2 to debut at CES 2025 just as AMD and NVIDIA prepare next-gen graphics cards: new specification, higher bandwidth for future displays.

TL;DR: HDMI 2.2 will debut at CES 2025, offering higher bandwidth and new specifications, likely supporting 8K 120Hz and beyond. It will launch alongside AMD's Radeon RX 9000 "RDNA 4" and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs. HDMI 2.2 will join DisplayPort 2.1a in enhancing connectivity options. HDMI 2.2 will debut at CES 2025, offering higher bandwidth and new specifications, likely supporting 8K 120Hz and beyond. It will launch alongside AMD's Radeon RX 9000 "RDNA 4" and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs. HDMI 2.2 will join DisplayPort 2.1a in enhancing connectivity options.

HDMI 2.2 is set to debut at CES 2025 alongside AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new press release issued by the HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) to CES 2025 attendees, we'll see "license Version 2.2 HDMI Specifications" at CES 2025, hours before AMD announces its new RDNA 4 gaming GPUs. We can expect "new specifications" and "higher bandwidth" from HDMI 2.2, but there are no concrete details just yet.

As it stands, HDMI 2.1b supports bandwidths of up to 48Gbps, which can drive 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz, so we should expect HDMI 2.2 to be driving 8K 120Hz and beyond. We do have some new TVs on the way with 4K 165Hz (LG's new G5 series OLED TVs) so expect to see HDMI 2.2 -- at the very least -- to do 4K 165Hz (and I'd say 8K 120Hz and much higher).

DisplayPort 2.1a is now here, launching on multiple high-end gaming monitors and debuting as a new port of connectivity on AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, so HDMI 2.2 will join the connectivity party with DP2.1a in 2025.

HDMI LA explained: "HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license earlier HDMI Specifications".

HDMI 2.1 was introduced quite a while ago now, all the way back in November 2017... and supporting up to 10K resolutions, with major support (and very important for high-end TVs) of up to 4K 120Hz. So it has been a hot minute between HDMI standards, where in 2025 we're being gifted with new HDMI 2.2 support, just in time for RDNA 4 and Blackwell gaming GPUs to hit gamers' PCs.