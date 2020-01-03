Dubai is the first city in the world to have 3D printed a whole office

3D printing has really taken off in recent years, but with Dubai wanting to be Dubai, they have taken it one step further than printing home use objects. They have decided to print an entire office...

Yes, you did read that correctly. Dubai is now not only home to the world's tallest building, but also the largest 3D printed building in the entire world. Above we have a top-down image of the structure, and according to Reuters, it will be used as an office.

The office was constructed by many 3D printers that combined traditional plastics with special cement. The structural integrity of the building was tested in Britain and China before printing began in Dubai. The office is one-story and has a floor space of 250 square meters. According to United Arab Emirates Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohamed Al Gergawi, "This is the first 3D-printed building in the world, and it's not just a building, it has fully functional offices and staff".