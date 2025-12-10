3D printing giant Prusa teams with Noctua, you can now 3D print sleek beige and brown filament

TL;DR: Noctua and Prusa Research have launched Prusament PLA filaments in Noctua Beige and Brown, offering precise color matching for PC builders and modders. Manufactured in-house with tight tolerances, these easy-to-print filaments ensure consistent quality and perfect integration with Noctua fans and accessories.

Noctua has teamed up with Prusa Research on two new 3D printing filaments in Noctua's signature colorway, check them out:

The new Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Prusament PLA Noctua Brown combine Prusa's expertise with in-house manufacturing quality and excellent printing performance with Noctua's iconic beige and brown color scheme, making them the ideal choice when 3D printing parts for Noctua-themed PC builds or DIY projects that use Noctua fans for cooling.

Like other Prusa filaments, Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Noctua Brown are manufactured in-house by Prusa Research in Prague, Czech Republic. This guarantees flawless, consistent quality with extremely tight tolerances (±0.02mm), maximum colour accuracy and continuous monitoring.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig said: "We've always admired how the maker community utilises our fans and creates parts that enable new types of applications. Teaming up with Prusa Research to offer filaments in our signature colours to facilitate integrating our fans with 3D printed parts of any kind feels like a great way of giving back to the community".

Prusa Research founder and CEO, Josef Prusa, added: "Building your own PC has always been quite common here in the Czech Republic, and I remember using Noctua fans in my own builds back in the day. Since then, I've seen so many community projects trying to match Noctua's iconic colour scheme without ever finding a perfect fit. I'm really happy we got to team up with Noctua to bring these colour-matched filaments to the market. It's the perfect choice for any PC builder or modder, allowing them to build even better-looking computers with colour-matched components and accessories".

