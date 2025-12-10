3D printing giant Prusa teams with Noctua, you can now 3D print sleek beige and brown filament

Noctua has teamed up with Prusa Research on two new 3D printing filaments in Noctua's signature colorway, check them out:
The new Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Prusament PLA Noctua Brown combine Prusa's expertise with in-house manufacturing quality and excellent printing performance with Noctua's iconic beige and brown color scheme, making them the ideal choice when 3D printing parts for Noctua-themed PC builds or DIY projects that use Noctua fans for cooling.
Like other Prusa filaments, Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Noctua Brown are manufactured in-house by Prusa Research in Prague, Czech Republic. This guarantees flawless, consistent quality with extremely tight tolerances (±0.02mm), maximum colour accuracy and continuous monitoring.
Noctua CEO Roland Mossig said: "We've always admired how the maker community utilises our fans and creates parts that enable new types of applications. Teaming up with Prusa Research to offer filaments in our signature colours to facilitate integrating our fans with 3D printed parts of any kind feels like a great way of giving back to the community".
Prusa Research founder and CEO, Josef Prusa, added: "Building your own PC has always been quite common here in the Czech Republic, and I remember using Noctua fans in my own builds back in the day. Since then, I've seen so many community projects trying to match Noctua's iconic colour scheme without ever finding a perfect fit. I'm really happy we got to team up with Noctua to bring these colour-matched filaments to the market. It's the perfect choice for any PC builder or modder, allowing them to build even better-looking computers with colour-matched components and accessories".
- Easy-to-print PLA: PLA, in general, is the easiest material to print and the first choice of most users. Thanks to its convenient handling, low warpage, high hardness, suitability for prints of various sizes and, last but not least, its nice looking finish, Prusament PLA is suitable for beginners and advanced users alike.
- Official Noctua colours: Prusa Research and Noctua have carefully fine-tuned Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Noctua Brown for maximum consistency with Noctua's signature colours so that you can take the guesswork out of colour-matching your prints with Noctua fans.
- Noctua models on Printables.com: Noctua offers a wide range of official models for download at Printables.com. From fan ducts, spacers and mounting adaptors to high-efficiency fan grills, custom case side panels and Noctua's signature airflow amplifier: Printing these official fan accessories in Noctua Brown and Noctua Beige Prusament is a perfect match!
- Further improved spool: Prusament PLA Noctua Beige and Noctua Brown utilise a novel spool featuring a simple locking mechanism for quick disassembly (with the dedicated opening tool), effortless refills and secured filament drying. While the OpenPrintTag enables easy filament management and tracking, the spools slimmer dimensions make it compatible with a wide range of multi-colour and multi-material printing systems.