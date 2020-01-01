Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: 6.5-inch OLED with 90Hz, insane 66W fast charging

Xiaomi is getting close to the official unveiling of its new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones, with a new leak suggesting some rather delicious specs.

We're looking at Xiaomi's new Mi 10 smartphone featuring a large 6.5-inch OLED display with a super-fast 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 will be featured, which means we're looking at 5G connectivity being a standard in Xiaomi's new Mi 10 handsets.

Xiaomi is expected to include an 8GB model with 128/256GB of storage, while another rumored model packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 40W fast charging will be included, while 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging are being touted.

As for the cameras on Xiaomi's new smartphones, rumor has it we are to expect a main Sony IMX686 sensor, a 20-megapixel snapper, 12-megapixel telephoto snapper, and a 5-megapixel camera that should have depth-sensing abilities or possibly offer macro photography. There's also a tease of the possibility of 30x digital zoom, too.

Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 Pro smartphone has even higher-end specs, offering up insane 66W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It will have a massive 108-megapixel main camera that's joined by a 48MP, 12MP with telephoto, and an 8MP sensor.

We're being told it'll rock a 4500mAh battery, and offer 12GB of RAM while storage options will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing will start at around $544, while tapping out at $644 -- not too damn bad considering the powerhouse specs.

We should hear more about Xiaomi's new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in the next week as CES 2020 kicks off.