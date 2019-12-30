Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,099 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Apple might have stolen their Apple Watch heartbeat monitor technology

Apple might have to pay a New York doctor royalties on their Apple Watch heartbeat monitor technology

By: Jak Connor from 23 mins ago

Many Apple users that love their iPhone also love their Apple Watch to go alongside it. One of the main features of the Apple Watch is its heartbeat monitoring, and that the Watch can measure a wearer's irregular heartbeat, an amazing feature for fitness users.

new-york-doctor-sues-apple-over-irregular-heartbeat-detection_01

Unfortunately, Apple seemed to have stepped in a bit of trouble when it comes to the Apple Watch's heartbeat monitor, as a New York doctor has claimed the company has ripped off his patented invention. Dr. Joseph Wiesel is suing Apple over allegations that the Watch is using his patented invention that covered "pioneering steps" in atrial fibrillation.

According to Wiesel, his invention allowed for the monitoring of "irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals." Wiesel also said that he contacted Apple back in 2017 in regard to the patent, giving them sufficient information. He is now going forward with the lawsuit and is asking the court to make Apple pay him royalties and to block the company from adding his invention to their product without his permission.

Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$384.00
$384.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2019 at 8:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, engadget.com
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.