Apple sued over harmful 'forever chemicals' found in Apple Watch bands

Apple has been sued for allegedly selling wristbands for its smartwatches that contain high levels of 'forever chemicals' or PFAS.

TL;DR: Apple is facing a lawsuit for allegedly selling smartwatch wristbands containing high levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." Apple is facing a lawsuit for allegedly selling smartwatch wristbands containing high levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

Apple has been hit with a lawsuit that alleges the company used "forever chemicals" in Apple Watch bands, which are known to cause negative health effects in humans.

3

Nike Band

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California has highlighted three Apple Watch bands, which Apple states have all been made from fluoroelastomer. The lawsuit alleges fluoroelastomer hides per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are commonly known as "forever chemicals". These chemicals are known to be resistant to water, grease, and heat -- and extremely difficult to break down naturally in an environment or a human body.

Notably, the chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and negative immune system effects that can even lead to complications with unborn children within a womb. Unfortunately, these chemicals are widely used in a variety of common items such as clothing, cleaning products, nonstick cookware, hygiene products, and more. They are widely used due to their effectiveness and their price, which is incredibly cheap compared to alternatives.

3

Ocean Band

The lawsuit names three Apple Watch bands as containing PFAS, and they are The Sport Band, which comes with the latest basic Apple Watch; the Ocean Band, and the Nike Sport Band. The lawsuit hinges its allegations on a study from Notre Dame University that found PFAS in a number of fitness-tracking wearables from various companies such as Fitbit, Google, and Samsung.

"The most remarkable thing we found in this study was the very high concentrations of just one PFAS - there were some samples above 1,000 parts per billion of PFHxA, which is much higher than most PFAS we have seen in consumer products," stated Notre Dame professor emeritus and study co-author Graham Peaslee

"Defendant [Apple] knows that certain of its products contain PFAS. It also knows that those chemicals are dangerous," the suit then pointed to a 2022 document where Apple stated it's phasing out forever chemicals throughout its products. "That ... promise does not inform consumers which products contain the harmful chemicals. Instead, in respect of watches, [Apple] continues to hide the existence of PFAS at the point of purchase and otherwise."