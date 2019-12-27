Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,534 Reviews & Articles | 66,081 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Intel Core i9-10900K: 3.7GHz base clock and 'velocity boost' of 5.3GHz

Lenovo rumored Legion gaming phone would join ASUS and Razer

ASUS ROG Phone II and Razer Phone II could soon be joined by a Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone

By: Anthony Garreffa from 59 mins ago

Lenovo is rumored to be throwing its hat into the gaming smartphone ring, joining the likes of ASUS and Razer with their feature-packed and super-powered gaming smartphones.

lenovo-rumored-legion-gaming-phone-join-asus-razer_03

The rumor is coming from a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo, which teases that Lenovo is working on a high-end gaming smartphone that would be launched under its gaming brand Legion. The post itself is from a new Weibo account under the Legion brand, with the account verified and owned by Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

This could all be rumors and hearsay, but if we trust the verified account and that it's owned by Lenovo -- it looks like it could be the real deal. We also know, according to previous rumors, that Lenovo was working on a new high-end smartphone powered by the then-flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip... but now Qualcomm has its new Snapdragon 865 launching in 2020. We should expect Lenovo to pack the new Snapdragon 865 into its new Legion gaming phone.

We should expect more news on Lenovo's mysterious Legion gaming smartphone at CES 2020 or MWC 2020.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Gaming Phone II (ZS660KL-S855P-12G512G-BK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$899.99
$899.99$899.00$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2019 at 10:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:gizchina.com
TRENDING NOW: Intel Core i9-10900K: 3.7GHz base clock and 'velocity boost' of 5.3GHz
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.