Lenovo rumored Legion gaming phone would join ASUS and Razer

Lenovo is rumored to be throwing its hat into the gaming smartphone ring, joining the likes of ASUS and Razer with their feature-packed and super-powered gaming smartphones.

The rumor is coming from a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo, which teases that Lenovo is working on a high-end gaming smartphone that would be launched under its gaming brand Legion. The post itself is from a new Weibo account under the Legion brand, with the account verified and owned by Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

This could all be rumors and hearsay, but if we trust the verified account and that it's owned by Lenovo -- it looks like it could be the real deal. We also know, according to previous rumors, that Lenovo was working on a new high-end smartphone powered by the then-flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip... but now Qualcomm has its new Snapdragon 865 launching in 2020. We should expect Lenovo to pack the new Snapdragon 865 into its new Legion gaming phone.

We should expect more news on Lenovo's mysterious Legion gaming smartphone at CES 2020 or MWC 2020.