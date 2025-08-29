Lenovo's upgraded Legion Go 2 handheld with Ryzen Z2 Extreme will be revealed next week

Lenovo is expected to unveil its new Legion Go 2 gaming handheld next week powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, with an 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz OLED display.

Lenovo is expected to unveil its next-gen Legion Go 2 gaming handheld at IFA 2025 next week, powered by AMD's new Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU.

In a new post by mobile leaker Evan Blass, the second-generation Legion Go 2 gaming handheld (which doesn't have an official name just yet) will be unveiled. MSI already has its Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU-powered Claw A8 gaming handheld, and ASUS is said to confirm pricing for its new ROG Xbox Ally handheld in October, both of these gaming handhelds are powered by the Z2 Extreme chip from AMD.

Lenovo's new Legion Go 2 handheld is a big step up from its original Legion Go, and its Legion Go S handhelds, which either run Windows 11 or Steam OS. These handhelds are powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme which has just 4 cores and 8 threads, and an RDNA 3-powered Radeon 780M integrated GPU.

The new Lenovo Legion Go 2 is powered by the Ryzen Z2 Extreme which doubles the core count to 8C/16T, and those CPU cores are on the new Zen 5 architecture (compared to the Zen 4-based Ryzen Z1 chips).

The new Z2 Extreme APU also has upgraded RDNA 3.5-based GPU cores with the Radeon 890M, joined by 32GB of LPDDR5-7500 memory, and an 8.8-inch 2560 x 1600 (1600p) display with an OLED panel, and smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

This means the Legion Go 2 handheld will be a formidable competitor against the MSI Claw A8 and ASUS Xbox Ally handhelds, with the 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz OLED display to surely be gorgeous, larger memory options (32GB), and up to 2TB of storage.

We should expect the full details from Lenovo on its new Legion Go 2 gaming handheld next week at IFA 2025, which kicks off on September 5.