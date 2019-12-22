Red Dead Redemption 2 didn't sell very well on the Epic Store

Epic paid for a nice head start for Red Dead Redemption 2, but the game didn't even break 500,000 copies sold in its first month.

Apparently Red Dead Redemption 2 didn't sell all that great on the Epic Store. Rockstar's heavily-lauded outlaw adventure only sold 408,000 copies on the Epic Games Store in its first month, analyst firm SuperData reports. The numbers are far lower than Borderlands 3's massive 1.78 million sales at launch.

Of course some context is needed here: Borderlands 3 is a six-month EGS exclusive and Rockstar wars clear from the start RDR2 was coming to Steam a month after its EGS release. Also remember Rockstar released the game on their own first-party Rockstar Games Launcher, meaning RDR2 effectively saw three different digital releases.

Red Dead Redemption 2 saw its biggest success on consoles, and rightfully so thanks to the platform's digital-and-retail mix. The game has sold over 23 million copies on PS4 and Xbox One as of February 2019.

The landmark prequel-sequel generated a whopping $725 million in three days when it launched in 2018, which accounts for roughly 12 million copies sold.