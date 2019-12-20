Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Microsoft Office is the most commonly exploited application in 2019

A report has indicated that Microsoft Office is the most exploited application in 2019

By: Jak Connor from 3 hours, 19 mins ago

Information has been gathered by PreciseSecurity that reveals a list of the most commonly exploited applications in the third quarter of 2019.

microsoft-office-commonly-exploited-application-2019_01

According to PreciseSecurity, Microsoft Office solutions and applications are the most commonly exploited applications around the world. The data taken over the third quarter of 2019 shows that 72.85% of cyber exploits are done in Microsoft Office products.

The following software applications that come after Microsoft Office are: web browsers with 13.47%, Android with 9.09%, Java with 2.36%, Adobe Flash with 1.57%, and PDF with 0.66%. So, where are these cyber exploits coming from? PreciseSecurity traced the exploits back to five top countries. The United States with 79.16% of exploits, the Netherlands with 15.58%, Germany with 2.35%, France with 1.85%, and Russia with 1.05%. For more information about the exploits check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:precisesecurity.com
