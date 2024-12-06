Microsoft rolls out new AI feature that views everything you do on the internet

TL;DR: Microsoft announced Copilot Vision, a new feature for Copilot Pro, offering an AI companion for browsing. Available to select US users, it requires user permission and deletes data post-session. It's optional, prioritizes privacy, and initially supports limited websites. Copilot Pro costs $20 monthly, enhancing Office apps and browsing. Microsoft announced Copilot Vision, a new feature for Copilot Pro, offering an AI companion for browsing. Available to select US users, it requires user permission and deletes data post-session. It's optional, prioritizes privacy, and initially supports limited websites. Copilot Pro costs $20 monthly, enhancing Office apps and browsing.

Microsoft has taken to its blog to announce the availability of Copilot Vision, a new Copilot Pro feature that is designed to provide a helpful AI companion for internet browsing.

Microsoft has detailed the new feature in its blog post where it states Copilot Vision will require permission of the user and, if enabled, will be able to see what webpage a user is on, digest the information on the webpage, and provide helpful answers and information about what the user is searching. The new feature is currently only available in the US to a small group of Copilot Pro subscribers, which is a $20 per month subscription that unlocks Copilot across Office applications, priority access to Copilot during peak times, and now Copilot Vision.

The Windows maker explains that Copilot will be able to "understand the full context of what you're doing online," and when Copilot Vision is enabled, it "sees the page you're on, it reads along with you, and you can talk through the problem you're facing together. Browsing no longer needs to be a lonely experience with just you and all your tabs." For those worried about security, Microsoft has emphasized that Copilot VIsion is an entirely optional feature that needs to be manually switched on by a user for it to be enabled.

As for all of the visual data of users' web browsers, Copilot Vision will be gathering; Microsoft says all Copilot VIsion data is immediately deleted once the session is terminated. Furthermore, Copilot Vision is exclusively available on Microsoft's Edge browser.

"As we've built Copilot Vision, we have made your security, control and privacy the top priority. To start, Vision is entirely opt-in, so you decide when to turn it on as your second set of eyes on the web. In addition, once you end a session with Vision, all data about what you say and the context you share with Copilot is deleted," writes Microsoft