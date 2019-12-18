LG's new UltraWide monitor: 37.5-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
LG's new UltraWide 38WN950: 37.5-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

5 hours, 59 mins ago

LG unveiled a slew of new monitors ahead of CES 2020 around the corner, with a new 27-inch 4K 160Hz monitor leading the super-fast, high-res pack. But there was also an UltraWide monitor unveiled, with LG's new UltraWide 38WN950.

The new LG UltraWide 38WN950 monitor packs a 37.5-inch Nano IPS-based UltraWide panel, with native resolution of 3840 x 1600 and refresh rate of 144Hz. It too has DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync support, and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, with height and tilt adjustment on tap as well as the ability for the UltraWide 38WN95C to swivel.

LG will be showing off its new UltraWide 38WN950 at CES 2020 in early January 2020, joined by its also-impressive UltraGear 27GN950 which is a 27-inch 4K monitor with 144Hz refdresh, and overclockable up to 160Hz. It matches the new UltraWide 38WN950 in virtually every other area with 450 nits, 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 1ms response time and VESA DisplayHDR 600 support.

