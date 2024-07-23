LG's new 34-inch curved UltraWide monitor is designed to work without a PC

Introducing the new LG MyView Smart Monitor (34SR65QC), a 34-inch UltraWide display where you don't need a connect a PC or device.

LG's new curved, ultrawide, 34-inch monitor is surprisingly not for PC gamers. It has even been designed to work without connecting a PC, with the LG MyView Smart Monitor (34SR65QC) offering access to productivity tools and entertainment apps via the LG webOS platform. With LG's smart apps for main, document editing, and cloud storage, there's no need to hook up a laptop or PC to the LG MyView Smart Monitor.

The new LG MyView Smart Monitor (34SR65QC), image credit: LG.

Of course, you absolutely can, and most likely will, but with the ability to mirror smartphone and tablet displays and a built-in 'Screen Split' function to take advantage of the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, there's more to this display than simply being another ultrawide option for productivity and general 'office-at-home' use.

The specs include a VA panel with 300 nits of brightness and a 34-inch WQHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. LG confirms that it offers a wide viewing angle, and with 99% of the sRGB color gamut, it can deliver that widescreen "movie theater-like experience at home."

There's no word on the refresh rate, response times, or even VRR support, so the gaming chops of this new LG display remain to be seen.

"By expanding the LG MyView Smart Monitor lineup with our new 34-inch curved UltraWide model, we are providing consumers with a comprehensive productivity and entertainment solution," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. "We will continue to introduce versatile smart monitors that combine innovative designs with premium performance and practical features."

Like all LG MyView Smart Monitors, you've got direct access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, and LG's free content streaming platform, LG Channels. It ships with a remote and is compatible with the LG Magic Remote. Also, you can hook up a keyboard and mouse to navigate webOS and use its productivity apps.

The new LG MyView Smart Monitor (34SR65QC) will be available in the U.S. and Korea in August, with other markets to follow.