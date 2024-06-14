Alogic unveils new touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024

An Australian computing manufacturer has unveiled a new selection of touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024.

Alogic has unveiled a new line of monitors designed specifically for creatives, and some come with touchscreen capabilities.

An Australian computing manufacturer unveiled a new selection of monitors at InfoComm 2024, and some of the most attractive products are a combination of touchscreen capabilities and portability. For example, Alogic showcased the Clarity Xtend/Xpand, a 4K portable monitor that can fit in your bag. More specifically, this portable monitor comes with 2x USB-C ports (one for power, another for the connection to a PC), 1x mini HDMI, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-A, and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the Clarity Xtend/Xpand comes with 10-point multitouch capabilities and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 at a 60Hz refresh rate. Another product unveiled by Alogic was the Slate 28-inch Double Vertical QHD monitor, which features a resolution of 2560 x 2880, which makes it essentially two 1080p displays stacked on top of each other. Additionally, the Slate comes with a USB-C port that supports 90W laptop charging, 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A, and 1x RJ45 Ethernet. There are no touchscreen capabilities on the Slate.

Lastly, there is the Unite Wireless Presentation System and the Edge 34" & Edge 40" Ultrawide QHD Monitor. The Unite comes with 1x HDMI 2.0 Display Output, 1x 3.5mm audio output, 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C port, 1x 100BASE-T Ethernet. Additionally, it supports wireless presenter buttons and output of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60hz.

As for the Edge 34" & Edge 40" Ultrawide QHD Monitor, the specifications can be found below.

