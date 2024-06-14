Alogic unveils new touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024

An Australian computing manufacturer has unveiled a new selection of touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

Alogic has unveiled a new line of monitors designed specifically for creatives, and some come with touchscreen capabilities.

Xpand 17 inch Portable Touchscreen
Open Gallery 6

Xpand 17 inch Portable Touchscreen

An Australian computing manufacturer unveiled a new selection of monitors at InfoComm 2024, and some of the most attractive products are a combination of touchscreen capabilities and portability. For example, Alogic showcased the Clarity Xtend/Xpand, a 4K portable monitor that can fit in your bag. More specifically, this portable monitor comes with 2x USB-C ports (one for power, another for the connection to a PC), 1x mini HDMI, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-A, and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the Clarity Xtend/Xpand comes with 10-point multitouch capabilities and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 at a 60Hz refresh rate. Another product unveiled by Alogic was the Slate 28-inch Double Vertical QHD monitor, which features a resolution of 2560 x 2880, which makes it essentially two 1080p displays stacked on top of each other. Additionally, the Slate comes with a USB-C port that supports 90W laptop charging, 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A, and 1x RJ45 Ethernet. There are no touchscreen capabilities on the Slate.

Slate
Open Gallery 6

Slate

Lastly, there is the Unite Wireless Presentation System and the Edge 34" & Edge 40" Ultrawide QHD Monitor. The Unite comes with 1x HDMI 2.0 Display Output, 1x 3.5mm audio output, 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C port, 1x 100BASE-T Ethernet. Additionally, it supports wireless presenter buttons and output of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60hz.

As for the Edge 34" & Edge 40" Ultrawide QHD Monitor, the specifications can be found below.

Alogic unveils new touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024 65516156
Open Gallery 6
Alogic unveils new touchscreen monitors designed for creatives at InfoComm 2024 48444444564
Open Gallery 6
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2024 at 4:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:alogic.app.box.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags