Apple's new Mac Pro can playback 16K video: 64x more pixels than 1080p

You'll need the $2000 optional Apple Afterburner card, but it'll power 16K resolution video (which is insane)

Apple's new Mac Pro might cost over $50,000 and even has optional $400 wheels and hell, even the ProDisplay XDR can only be cleaned by a special-made Apple cleaning cloth -- it is a rendering beast.

In a new test with Apple's freshly-baked Mac Pro, it can handle 16K video playback using the new Afteburner add-in card. Jonathan Morrison used his new Apple Mac Pro and the $2000 additional Afterburner card, throwing 4 x 4.5K ProRes RAW videos into a single timeline without a problem.

The four separate 4.5K video streams combine into an effective 16K video, whcih boasts a huge resolution of 15360 x 8640. This is 16x the pixels of 4K. Morrison created 9 separate 4.5K ProRes RAW video streams in separate windows, something that shows just what an add-in card built for content creators can really do. But Apple, about those $400 wheels for the Mac Pro...