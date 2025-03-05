Apple's new M3 Ultra Mac Studio: 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, 512GB RAM, 16TB SSD costs $14099

TL;DR: Apple's new Mac Studio, featuring the M3 Ultra processor, offers up to 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and 96GB of unified memory, expandable to 512GB. It includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, extensive connectivity options, and supports up to eight Pro Display XDRs. Prices start at $1999, with high-end configurations reaching $14099. Apple's new Mac Studio, featuring the M3 Ultra processor, offers up to 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and 96GB of unified memory, expandable to 512GB. It includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, extensive connectivity options, and supports up to eight Pro Display XDRs. Prices start at $1999, with high-end configurations reaching $14099.

Apple's new Mac Studio is powered up by up to the M3 Ultra processor, packing up to 32 CPU cores, up to 80 GPU cores, up to 96GB of unified memory, and ultra-fast Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Inside, the new Apple M3 Ultra processor features a 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, which is the highest number of CPU cores on a Mac to date. Not only that, but the new M3 Ultra chip has up to 80 GPU cores, which is more than any other Apple Silicon chip released, ever.

We have 96GB of unified memory that can be increased up to a huge 512GB of RAM, while the SSD storage can be bumped up to a massive 16TB. You've also got 4 x Thunderbolt 5 ports on Apple's new Mac Studio, as well as dual USB-C ports, an SD card reader on the front, HDMI output, ultra-fast 10GbE wired ethernet, dual USB-A ports, and more.

"Apple today announced the new Mac Studio, the most powerful Mac ever made, featuring M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra chip. The ultimate pro desktop delivers groundbreaking pro performance, extensive connectivity now with Thunderbolt 5, and new capabilities in its compact and quiet design that can live right on a desk. Mac Studio can tackle the most intense workloads with its powerful CPU, Apple's advanced graphics architecture, higher unified memory capacity, ultrafast SSD storage, and a faster and more efficient Neural Engine. It provides a big boost in performance compared to the previous generation, and a massive leap for users coming from older Macs".

"The new Mac Studio features Thunderbolt 5 ports that deliver transfer speeds up to 120 Gb/s, up to 3x faster than the prior generation, enabling faster external storage, expansion chassis, and powerful hub solutions. For those who rely on PCIe expansion cards for their workflows, Thunderbolt 5 allows users to connect an external expansion chassis with higher bandwidth and lower latency. And with M3 Ultra, Mac Studio now drives up to eight Pro Display XDRs at the full 6K resolution. Mac Studio also offers a wide array of connectivity within easy reach for pros, including a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot on the front to conveniently import photos and video, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth".

Apple's new M4 Max Mac Studio starts at $1999 while the M3 Ultra Mac Studio starts at $3999... however, if you want it fully kitted out with the M3 Ultra (32-core CPU, 80-core GPU), 512GB of unified RAM, and 16TB of SSD storage you're looking at an eye-watering $14099.