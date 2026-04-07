NVIDIA's Pascal architecture turns 10, iconic GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and 1060 GPUs still going strong

TL;DR: NVIDIA's Pascal architecture, launched with the Tesla P100 and GeForce GTX 1080, revolutionized PC gaming and data centers with an efficient 16nm FinFET process, GDDR5X memory, and 4K 120Hz support. Iconic GPUs like the GTX 1060 remain popular, while Pascal paved the way for the AI-focused Turing architecture and the RTX revolution.

NVIDIA formally announced and unveiled its Pascal architecture during the launch of the Tesla P100 accelerator a decade ago. Ten years to the day, basically, and although it would take a few weeks for the first Pascal-powered desktop gaming GPU to hit the market, the architecture led to the arrival of some of the most iconic PC gaming graphics cards - including the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the GeForce GTX 1060.

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So iconic that the mainstream GeForce GTX 1060 is still one of the most popular PC gaming GPUs according to the latest data from Steam, which shows us that as of March 2026, there are more 1060s out there than any single Radeon GPU. Although the flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti didn't arrive until 2017, it offered such a massive performance increase over anything else that it only recently began to feel obsolete due to its lack of dedicated AI hardware and DLSS support.

The Pascal architecture was a game-changer in the data center space, especially for AI and other applications, but for gamers, its debut arrived with the GeForce GTX 1080 on May 17, 2016, built on Pascal's efficient 16nm FinFET process with 8GB of GDDR5X memory. It was the first GPU to power 4K 120 Hz gaming via DisplayPort 1.4, while also leveraging architectural improvements to elevate VR and 3D gaming. Yes, 2017 was a very different time.

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"The GeForce GTX 1080 is the most exciting video card in years, blending the new 16nm FinFET process and next-gen Pascal architecture into an amazing mix of GPU technology," our launch day review of the GeForce GTX 1080 says. "Right behind those two exciting factors of the GTX 1080 is the 8GB of GDDR5X that NVIDIA has used. All three of these technologies are infused together for the GeForce GTX 1080, a card that not only has more performance than every other single-GPU video card on the market, it uses far less power.

Pascal and the GeForce GTX 10 Series also marked the end of an era, as NVIDIA's next architecture, Turing, represented a massive shift in design, thanks to dedicated AI and ray-tracing hardware. Pascal was also one of the first architectures that felt data-center-first, in that NVIDIA was looking beyond PC gaming as the foundation for its GPU designs.