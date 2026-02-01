NVIDIA releases important GeForce Security Update Driver for GeForce GTX 10 Series GPUs

TL;DR: NVIDIA ended Game Ready Driver support for Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs in October 2025, including popular models like GTX 1080 and GTX 980. These GPUs now receive only quarterly security updates through 2028, addressing critical vulnerabilities to ensure continued protection despite lacking new game optimizations.

NVIDIA ended official GeForce Game Ready Driver support for its Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures in October 2025, marking the end of an era (or two) for some of the most iconic PC gaming graphics cards of the 2010s. From the GeForce GTX 980 to the GeForce GTX 1080 and GeForce GTX 1060, NVIDIA finally put these GPUs to rest after a decade of support, including game optimizations for new releases.

Announced several months before official support was set to end, NVIDIA did confirm that GPUs from these older architectures would "transition to receiving quarterly security updates for the next three years (through October 2028)."

And that's what we've got with the GeForce Security Update Driver 582.28, a new security update for Maxwell, Volta, and Pascal-series GeForce GPUs. Basically, you're looking at drivers that lack game-specific support but still receive the latest security updates. NVIDIA points to its NVIDIA GPU Display Drivers - January 2026 security bulletin for details on what has been addressed.

The bulletin lists several high-severity vulnerabilities, including kernel-mode exploits that "might lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, data tampering, denial of service, or information disclosure." So, if you're still rocking one of the following GPUs, you'll probably want to head to NVIDIA's GeForce driver page to grab GeForce Security Update Driver 582.28.