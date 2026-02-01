NVIDIA releases important GeForce Security Update Driver for GeForce GTX 10 Series GPUs

NVIDIA ended official GeForce Game Ready Driver support for its Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures in October 2025, marking the end of an era (or two) for some of the most iconic PC gaming graphics cards of the 2010s. From the GeForce GTX 980 to the GeForce GTX 1080 and GeForce GTX 1060, NVIDIA finally put these GPUs to rest after a decade of support, including game optimizations for new releases.
Announced several months before official support was set to end, NVIDIA did confirm that GPUs from these older architectures would "transition to receiving quarterly security updates for the next three years (through October 2028)."
And that's what we've got with the GeForce Security Update Driver 582.28, a new security update for Maxwell, Volta, and Pascal-series GeForce GPUs. Basically, you're looking at drivers that lack game-specific support but still receive the latest security updates. NVIDIA points to its NVIDIA GPU Display Drivers - January 2026 security bulletin for details on what has been addressed.
The bulletin lists several high-severity vulnerabilities, including kernel-mode exploits that "might lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, data tampering, denial of service, or information disclosure." So, if you're still rocking one of the following GPUs, you'll probably want to head to NVIDIA's GeForce driver page to grab GeForce Security Update Driver 582.28.
Release Highlights
NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for Maxwell, Volta and Pascal-series GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts. See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - January 2026, which is posted shortly after the release date of this software on the NVIDIA Product Security page.
Supported Products
GeForce 10 Series
- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GT 1010
GeForce 900 Series
- GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950
GeForce 700 Series
- GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745
NVIDIA TITAN Series
- NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X