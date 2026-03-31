XGIMI's flagship TITAN Noir series 4K projectors include some seriously impressive specs

The TITAN Noir Max is a new flagship home cinema projector that is built to deliver impressive black levels, brightness, and color accuracy in 4K.

TL;DR: XGIMI's TITAN Noir Max 4K projector features a Dual Iris system and RGB triple-laser technology for deep blacks and vibrant colors, supporting IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It offers 7,000 Lumens brightness, 10,000:1 contrast, 110% BT.2020 gamut, and gaming-ready specs, launching via Kickstarter with early-bird discounts.

XGIMI has opened pre-orders for its new TITAN Noir series of 4K projectors, which includes the flagship TITAN Noir Max, which it claims can deliver "absolute black" images thanks to its precision Dual Iris system and high-end RGB triple-laser technology. With support for IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, it's built for home theaters and those looking to level up their home cinema experience.

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Specs-wise, it sounds impressive, with an overall brightness rating of up to 7,000 Lumens and a native contrast ratio of 10,000:1, thanks to Dual Iris technology. XGIMI notes that its Dual Iris system is designed to preserve deep blacks for shadow detail without dulling highlights or other parts of the image. In addition, with up to 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, the TITAN Noir Max will deliver cinema-accurate colors.

Under the hood, it's powered by a MediaTek MT9681 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, delivering smooth performance across apps and connected media devices. And for gaming, the RGB triple-laser engine and hardware support VRR, ALLM, with a 1ms response time and up to 240 Hz at 1080p. This is in addition to a pure 24 FPS mode in 4K for watching movies.

Read more: XGIMI's Horizon 20 Max projector features a 1ms response time for gaming and is insanely bright

The TITAN Noir Max is set to launch with a $5999 price tag; however, with early-bird pre-orders open, a $50 deposit means you'll be able to pick one up for only $2799 - a $3200 saving. The TITAN Noir Max is launching alongside the TITAN Noir Pro (6000 ISO) and TITAN Noir (4800 ISO) via a Kickstarter campaign that's set to go live on April 23. For more details on the TITAN Noir Max, head here.