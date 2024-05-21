Comcast is bundling Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Netflix for just $15 per month

Comcast has announced the new StreamSaver bundle that will include Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and Peacock all for one $15 per month subscription.

If you're a Comcast Xfinity internet or TV customer you can now get your hands on a trio of top-notch streaming services under a single monthly fee. And if that sounds like the cable of old, that's probably because it's very similar indeed - except your content will now come over the internet instead of a traditional TV signal.

The new offering, dubbed Xfinity StreamSaver, bundles Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and Peacock together under a $15 per month fee and will launch next week across the United States. We're told that StreamSaver will include Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV Plus with savings of almost $100 per year when compared to paying for all of the subscriptions separately.

Those who want to add another service to their bundle can choose to add NOW TV for an additional $15 per month, making the full bundle $30 per month. That'll give streamers access to more than 40 live TV channels including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, and WEtv, as well as more than two dozen integrated FAST channels including AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day, and Xumo Movies.

"StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity's marketing engine," Dave Watson, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast, said via press release. "StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation's best and most reliable network in and out of the home."

In terms of the content that users can expect, sports fans will be able to take in MLB Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+; NFL Football and WWE (starting in 2025) from Netflix; and NFL Football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Golf, WWE, NASCAR and every minute from the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics from Peacock. Netflix and Apple TV Plus will of course also come with their own collection of top-rated TV shows, movies, and documentaries included as well.