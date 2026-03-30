Marathon studio is 'in it for the long haul' despite fears of underperformance

The developers of Bungie have stated they are excited for the 'many years' of steady improvements, amid concerns of an underperforming launch.

TL;DR: Since its March 30 release, Bungie's Marathon peaked at 88,000 concurrent Steam users and sold an estimated 1.2 million copies, mostly on PC. Developers acknowledge visual and performance changes based on player feedback and commit to ongoing CPU improvements, emphasizing their long-term dedication to the game.

Bungie released Marathon on March 30, and since then, the title has attracted quite a bit of attention, with the extraction shooter peaking out at 88,000 concurrent users on Steam.

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These numbers have led some to believe that Marathon isn't performing as well as Bungie expected, and that the game's lifespan will be cut short. These concerns were further ignited after Allinea Analytics estimated that 1.2 million copies of Marathon had been sold in the first two weeks of its launch. These figures were also corroborated by Paul Tassi of Forbes, who reported that the majority of game sales were on PC, with PS5 sales far behind.

Marathon developers recently wrote under the "Future Improvement" section that Marathon is the first DirectX title that Bungie has shipped, and that many players have noticed how much the title has changed visually over the last year. Much of that change has been based on player feedback, and the same approach will be taken with performance. Bungie goes on to write that it has already identified CPU performance improvements that will arrive "soon," along with some "long-term changes" planned for CPU performance.

The developers concluded by writing that they are proud of what they have created with Marathon, including the game's overall look and feel. Adding, "we are in it for the long haul with Marathon." The statement concludes with the developers writing they are looking forward to "many years of steady improvements".

Another recent big release on PC was Death Stranding: On the Beach, which recently reached a sales milestone.