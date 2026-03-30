Samsung plans to introduce its 1nm 'dream semiconductor' process by 2030

TL;DR: Samsung aims to develop 1nm semiconductor technology by 2030 using innovative fork sheet technology to enhance transistor density, competing directly with TSMC. Meanwhile, Samsung plans to advance its 2nm process, with yields surpassing 60%, targeting smartphone and mobile device applications by 2027.

Samsung's foundry division has set a goal of introducing 1nm process technology by 2030, which the company refers to as the 'dream semiconductor' process. According to a new report from Business Korea, citing industry sources, Samsung's current plan is to complete research and development of its 1nm semiconductor process by 2030, after which it will move to mass production.

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To achieve 1nm, Samsung is set to deploy new 'fork sheet' technology that will allow it to effectively halve the size of its cutting-edge 2nm process, which is manufactured using Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. According to the report, the 'fork sheet' minimizes the distance between GAA elements in a way that's similar to inserting a fork to free up space and allow for more transistors to be packed in the same area.

One analogy used in the report is that it would be like removing lawns from a housing complex and using the space to add more housing. Samsung Electronics' foundry business is second only to TSMC, which holds an almost 70% market share. Naturally, TSMC is also pursuing 1nm within a similar timeframe, with the report indicating it is set to adopt 'fork sheet' technology to achieve it.

Samsung's 2030 plan will see it compete directly with TSMC in cutting-edge process technology that will drive the future. In the meantime, Samsung will continue to improve its 2nm process technology, with its new 'SF2P' process for smartphones and mobile devices on track for later this year, with 'SF2P+' on track for 2027. According to the report, the "yield rate for the 2nm process has now exceeded 60%," suggesting its cutting-edge process could become profitable in the near future.