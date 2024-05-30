Samsung Foundry will tease its 1nm process node in July, mass production coming in 2026

Samsung Foundry is expected to unveil its cutting-edge 1nm process node next month, with mass production expected to kick off in 2026.

Samsung Foundry is expected to unveil plans for its cutting-edge 1nm process node in July, with mass production expected to kick off in 2026.

The South Korean giant has plans to unveil its next-gen 1nm process node schedule at the Foundry Forum & SAFE Forum 2024, which will be held in the US between June 12-13, according to Korean media. It wasn't too long ago that Samsung bumped up its 1nm production timeline from 2027 to 2026, with the 2nm "SF2" process debuting in 2025, we still don't know much about it... for now.

Samsung looks to be ahead of its semiconductor competitors, with Intel planning to mass produce its new Intel 10A (1nm) process in 2028, while TSMC plans its next-gen 1nm process node for 2030. If Samsung can nail this, then the company would be many years ahead of its competitors. But now, we need to see performance, quality, great yields, and most of all... customers flocking to the new node (AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Apple, etc).

Apple executives made a "secret visit" to TSMC last week to secure their first back of 2nm production capacity, at a cost of NT$600 billion ($18.6 billion USD or so). Apple has been working with TSMC for many years now, and are always one of the first to pony up the cash to take on the latest node technology from TSMC.

