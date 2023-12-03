AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D launching in Q1 2024, fantastic gaming CPU for AM4 socket

AMD reportedly gearing up to launch new X3D processors -- the first for AM4, breathling life into the platform -- with the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 5500X3D.

We've already heard reports of AMD working on X3D processors for its previous-gen AM4 platform, with new sources corroborating the leaks: AMD will be launching its Ryzen 7 5700X3D in the first few months of 2024.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor will be an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with 96MB of X3D cache on-board, while we're expecting a base clock of 3.0GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.1GHz. This means it is 400MHz slower in frequency over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which AMD is probably using slightly gimped 5800X3D chips to make its upcoming 5700X3D.

There's no new information on the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, which is expected to be a more budget X3D offering as a 6-core, 12-thread offering that should have a 3.0GHz base clock and boost clock of up to 4.0GHz. ECSM is confirming this on Twitter, posting up a bunch of SKUs that it sees AMD launching in Q1 2024: Zen 3 GT, Zen 3 X3D, and Ryzen 8000 APUs that we've been hearing about for a while now.

AMD's latest move is pretty exciting for PC enthusiasts. They're not only keeping the AM4 platform alive and kicking, but they're also introducing some awesome CPUs for the newer AM5 socket. Take the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, for example - it's a powerhouse with 16 cores and 32 threads. But, if we're talking about the best CPU for gaming, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D takes the crown. This 8-core, 16-thread monster outperforms the 7950X3D in gaming, thanks to its single CCD design compared to the dual CCDs in the 7950X3D.

Now, for those who have an older AM4 motherboard and aren't looking to jump into the whole AM5 and DDR5 upgrade bandwagon, AMD's got you covered. The new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D processors are definitely worth checking out. They're a great way to breathe new life into your existing AM4 setup.

I can totally see these new CPUs being a hit with system builders, especially if they've got a bunch of AM4 motherboards lying around. And for gamers? This is great news. These processors are expected to be quite wallet-friendly, a welcome change from the pricier high-end options from both Intel and AMD. So, keep an eye out for these - they're set to shake things up in the best way