Bethesda is releasing a new Elder Scrolls game in September

Bethesda Game Studios is launching a new Elder Scrolls game in September. However, it's not the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6 or a remaster or Oblivion. The Elder Scrolls: Castles launches worldwide on September 10 for Apple and Android devices. The game puts players "in control of their very own castle and dynasty in The Elder Scrolls universe."

Bethesda has released a deep-dive video on what to expect. The development team describes it as a spiritual successor to the popular mobile game Fallout Shelter. The game's presentation and look are similar to Fallout Shelter, albeit with the Elder Scrolls fantasy theme.

Fallout Shelter was Bethesda's first mobile game, and it was a huge free-to-play success. The Elder Scrolls: Castles looks to be another winner, offering a similar experience.

Here's a breakdown of the game's features and what to expect.

Build your Dynasty - Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot something sinister?

Manage your Castle - Customise your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments. Assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

Rule your Kingdom - Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a group of subjects? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your dynasty will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.

Take on Quests - A kingdom can't thrive without strong warriors. Send your subjects on quests to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes and collect loot to bring back home.

Pre-registration for The Elder Scrolls: Castles is open for iOS and Google Play. Bethesda notes that once the game reaches 500,000 pre-registrations, all players will receive bonus in-game currency. Additional bonuses will be given once pre-registrations hit 1 million and 2 million signups.