Redditor bags RTX 5060 Ti for just $80 in insane Walmart find

At almost 1/4th of the card's current retail price, you'd start wondering if this was a clearance sale or a pricing error that escaped the system.

TL;DR: A Walmart shopper found an MSI Ventus 2x RTX 5060 Ti GPU marked down from $349 to $80, an extreme 77% discount likely due to a pricing error. Upgrading from a GTX 1060, the buyer gains triple performance, new features, and efficient architecture for under $100.

A lucky Walmart shopper secured an RTX 5060 Ti for just $80 and shared the details on Reddit, thanks to VideoCardz. After taxes, the total comes to almost $86, which still seems like an impossible figure given the card's current retail price. The GPU was marked down from its original retail price of $349 to just $80 for an insane 77% drop in price.

While clearance sales are not rare, finding a current-generation GPU for just 23% of its retail price is an extreme outlier that has caught the attention of the PC hardware community. The specific model in question is the MSI Ventus 2x, which currently retails between $349 and $419, depending on the store at the time of writing.

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While the 8GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti has faced its fair share of criticism for its limited framebuffer in 2026, a deal this aggressive is hard to ignore. For the Redditor in question, the jump is particularly significant; they are upgrading from the Pascal-based GTX 1060 6GB. For the price of a modern AAA title, this user is gaining roughly 3x more performance and a significantly more efficient architecture. This jump also unlocks new features like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Ray Tracing.

To put this into perspective, current DRAMeXchange spot prices for 8 GB (1GB) of GDDR6 memory are roughly $12. Since the RTX 5060 Ti uses the newer, more expensive GDDR7 standard, 8GB of VRAM alone likely accounts for the entire $80 purchase price. In a literal sense, the Redditor paid for the memory and received the Blackwell GPU silicon, the PCB, and the cooling assembly entirely free of charge.

As GPU prices keep on climbing higher and higher thanks to the ongoing DRAM crisis, it is very unlikely Walmart would just give this GPU out for $80. What likely happened was a clerical mistake: the $80 figure was possibly intended as a price markdown, rather than the final sticker price. In any case, the Redditor's timing was perfect, who secured four generations' worth of upgrades for less than $100.