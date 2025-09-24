Building an affordable gaming PC? NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU can now be had for $379

PNY RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X is discounted to 12% less than the original launch price, which is a tempting offer for a solid 16GB graphics card.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Walmart and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card is at an all-time low of $379 at Walmart, for a compact SFF-ready model. This is the PNY Epic-X to be precise, a dual fan version with a rather dull, plain black appearance - but it's the price that's exciting here. The 8GB version is also lower than its launch MSRP, but we'd steer clear of that.

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti is a tempting pick out of the Blackwell line-up, in the 16GB flavor of course - and we've seen a new low in pricing for this model.

2

PNY's RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X is an SFF-ready graphics card (Image Credit: PNY)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Tom's Hardware picked up on Walmart in the US offering the PNY RTX 5060 Ti Epic-X variant - a compact model that's suitable for a small form-factor PC - at a hefty discount.

You can buy this RTX 5060 Ti for $379 at the time of writing, which is considerably less than the launch price - the original MSRP was $429. Indeed, it's the lowest we've seen this graphics card at, equalling the launch price you'd pay for the 8GB model of the RTX 5060 Ti (if you were unfortunate enough to grab one of those).

There has, of course, been a lot of flak fired at 8GB of VRAM for not being enough - and quite rightly so, with 16GB being a far more comfortable video memory pool for a mid-range GPU these days.

Despite the graphics card getting billed as a triple fan model at Walmart, being SFF-ready it's a dual fan effort (as you can see from the images). This is not a looker of a board by any means, it's a simple plain black design, and the mention of RGB lighting is incorrect (it looks like Walmart has copied the blurb from the OC edition - this is the standard 16GB version).

If you want a solid current-gen graphics card at a fair price, this is a good bet - and it looks like quite a number of PC gamers are jumping on this offer, if Walmart's stats can be trusted (take them with a pinch of seasoning).

The OC edition of the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB from PNY can now be had for $320, but as noted, that VRAM corner is not one you want to cut.