TweakTown
News
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

Ubisoft unveils official cast of Assassin's Creed TV show set in Ancient Rome

Netflix has dropped the curtain on the new Assassin's Creed live-action TV show, set in Ancient Rome during the reign of Emperor Nero.

Ubisoft unveils official cast of Assassin's Creed TV show set in Ancient Rome
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Netflix is producing a live-action Assassin's Creed series set in 64 AD Rome, focusing on a secret war between factions controlling humanity's future or fighting for freedom. The original story features a high-profile cast and creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener as showrunners and executive producers.

Netflix has announced that an Assassin's Creed TV show has begun production in Rome, Italy, and has posted a new article on the Tudum website revealing the details.

Ubisoft unveils official cast of Assassin's Creed TV show set in Ancient Rome 65516165
2

Tudum, the authentic companion website to Netflix, has announced in a new article that it's producing a live-action Assassin's Creed series set in 64 AD, during the height of the Roman Empire. Given the setting and time period, the show should include the era of Emperor Nero, as that was when he was reigning.

The announcement states that the show will tell a completely original story within the Assassin's Creed universe, and that the "high octane" story will focus on a long-running conflict between two secret factions. One of these factions is attempting to control humanity's future through manipulation, while the other is battling to preserve the people's freedom. Similar to the game, the TV show will tell a story unfolding in the background of major historical events, with the characters involved participating in a hidden war that has an impact that ripples across history.

The cast was unveiled by Ubisoft in an official X post, along with the creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener, who will also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Cast

  • Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday)
  • Toby Wallace (Euphoria Season 3, The Society)
  • Zachary Hart (Slow Horses, Black Doves Season 2)
  • Laura Marcus (Bad Education, Death by Lightning)
  • Tanzyn Crawford (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera, KAOS, Juice)
  • Claes Bang (The Square, Bad Sisters)
  • Noomi Rapace (Lamb, Prometheus)
  • Ramzy Bedia (Of Money and Blood, Haunted Minds)
  • Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Stranger)
  • Corrado Invernizzi (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v. Ferrari)
  • Sandra Guldberg-Kampp (Foundation, The Rain, Electric Child)
  • Youssef Kerkour (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms)
  • Mirren Mack (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple)
  • Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)
Photo of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Game
Best Deals: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Game
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$19.55 USD
--
Buy
$32.49 USD
--
Buy
$24.19 CAD
--
Buy
$19.55 USD
--
Buy
$19.55 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/20/2026 at 8:25 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:netflix.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles