Ubisoft unveils official cast of Assassin's Creed TV show set in Ancient Rome

Netflix has dropped the curtain on the new Assassin's Creed live-action TV show, set in Ancient Rome during the reign of Emperor Nero.

TL;DR: Netflix is producing a live-action Assassin's Creed series set in 64 AD Rome, focusing on a secret war between factions controlling humanity's future or fighting for freedom. The original story features a high-profile cast and creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener as showrunners and executive producers.

Netflix has announced that an Assassin's Creed TV show has begun production in Rome, Italy, and has posted a new article on the Tudum website revealing the details.

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Tudum, the authentic companion website to Netflix, has announced in a new article that it's producing a live-action Assassin's Creed series set in 64 AD, during the height of the Roman Empire. Given the setting and time period, the show should include the era of Emperor Nero, as that was when he was reigning.

The announcement states that the show will tell a completely original story within the Assassin's Creed universe, and that the "high octane" story will focus on a long-running conflict between two secret factions. One of these factions is attempting to control humanity's future through manipulation, while the other is battling to preserve the people's freedom. Similar to the game, the TV show will tell a story unfolding in the background of major historical events, with the characters involved participating in a hidden war that has an impact that ripples across history.

Read more: Live action Assassin's Creed TV show greenlit at Netflix

The cast was unveiled by Ubisoft in an official X post, along with the creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener, who will also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Cast