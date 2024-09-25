Ubisoft refunds Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders, delays game to early 2025

Assassin's Creed Shadows has officially been delayed to February 14, 2025, Ubisoft has today announced.
Ubisoft's new Feudal Japan-based action platformer has riled up some controversy lately, but that's not why the publisher is delaying AC Shadows. Or at least that's not the official reason. The game is being pushed back for the usual reasons--so that more polish and refinement can be applied over 3 months of extra work.
The French publisher also recently cancelled all press demos for AC Shadows at the Tokyo Game Show, and now we know why. Ubisoft is also "departing from the traditional season pass model" for AC Shadows, and anyone who pre-orders the game will now get the first expansion for free.
Check below for the official statement from Ubisoft:
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a dream project for us; finally bringing the series to Feudal Japan with many features developed with our community in mind, such as parkour or the renewed stealth, brought by new technology, all set in a beautiful and immersive world.
This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists - but we realize we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features.
As such, we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, pre-orders will be refunded and all future pre-orders will be granted the first expansion for free.
We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who've been waiting patiently for an Assassin's Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player.
Rest assured we are looking forward to the moment you will embark on a memorable adventure with Naoe and Yasuke.
--Marc-Alexis Cote