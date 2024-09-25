Ubisoft refunds Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders, delays game to early 2025

Ubisoft has delayed its Feudal Japan Assassin's Creed Shadows game to early 2025 and has refunded all current pre-orders of the game across all platforms.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has officially been delayed to February 14, 2025, Ubisoft has today announced.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ubisoft's new Feudal Japan-based action platformer has riled up some controversy lately, but that's not why the publisher is delaying AC Shadows. Or at least that's not the official reason. The game is being pushed back for the usual reasons--so that more polish and refinement can be applied over 3 months of extra work.

Popular Popular Now: Ubisoft pulls out of Tokyo Game Show after mounting Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy

The French publisher also recently cancelled all press demos for AC Shadows at the Tokyo Game Show, and now we know why. Ubisoft is also "departing from the traditional season pass model" for AC Shadows, and anyone who pre-orders the game will now get the first expansion for free.

Check below for the official statement from Ubisoft: