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Insider claims Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced could be announced as soon as next week, with a summer release planned

Black Flag Resynced is set to reportedly feature a more modern open world, drawing inspiration from Assassin's Creed: Shadows and newer Ubisoft releases.

Insider claims Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced could be announced as soon as next week, with a summer release planned
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TL;DR: Ubisoft is reportedly set to announce the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced remake in mid-April, with a summer release expected. The game will reportedly feature an upgraded engine, revamped combat, and RPG elements.

The 2013 Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is, without a doubt, one of the best games in the Assassin's Creed franchise. It was genre-defining at the time, bringing an open-world Caribbean setting, naval combat, a compelling redemption story, and world design and art direction that still hold up today. So when Ubisoft confirmed in a blog post dedicated to the series' future that a remake titled Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced was in development, you could probably guess how gamers felt.

Now a reliable insider hints that the release is closer than expected. According to this source, the remake could be announced next week in mid-April, with a release expected sometime this summer. Rumors initially pointed to a first-quarter 2026 release, but that didn't happen. With Ubisoft's recent layoffs, things were starting to look bleak for the remake, but it seems the project is very much alive.

Insider claims Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced could be announced as soon as next week, with a summer release planned 1
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This comes from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, who claims, "from what I understand, it's going to be announced in mid-April and then released in the summer." Previously, a PEGI rating suggested an earlier announcement, but with that window now closed, hopes are pinned on mid-April for official confirmation.

Ubisoft has yet to share any official details about what to expect from Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. What we do know is that the game will use the upgraded engine from recent Assassin's Creed titles, with major gameplay changes expected, specifically to the combat system and the addition of RPG elements.

That said, Ubisoft hasn't officially confirmed anything regarding Black Flag Resynced, so all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Beyond Black Flag Resynced, it is confirmed that Ubisoft is also actively working on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, the next mainline entry set during the 16th-century Witch Hunts of Germany, multiplayer-focused Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus, and mobile title Assassin's Creed Jade. Netflix has also lifted the curtain on a new Assassin's Creed live-action TV show set in Ancient Rome during the reign of Emperor Nero.

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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