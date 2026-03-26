CD Projekt using AI efficiency tools to assist developers: 'Our games are, and will continue to be, created by humans'

CD Projekt is utilizing artificial intelligence tools while developing new games, yet management is clear that actual people will always call the shots.

TL;DR: CD Projekt integrates AI tools to enhance game development efficiency and visual effects while ensuring human creativity remains central. The studio is advancing multiple projects, including The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2, a new IP Hadar, Project Sirius, and the Witcher 1 remake Canis Majoris.

CD Projekt Group's executive management confirms that teams are using AI to help make new games, but humans are firmly in control over the tools and software.

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AI is everywhere, especially in games development, but not everyone is using it in the same way. Some firms have gone all-in on AI, generative or otherwise, and other groups and teams see it as an optional tool that can help speed along development. How exactly the tools are used remains a mystery, but in the general sense, AI is used to help automate grueling tasks while also providing visual guidance in pre-production.

Whatever the case may be, it's always interesting to hear major game studios talk about their view of AI. For Polish games-maker CD Projekt, the goal is to experiment with AI and see if it actually helps, while always keeping the developers and creatives in the driver's seat.

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In a recent Q&A chat with investors, CD Projekt's CFO Piotr Nielubowicz outlines both of these points in an attempt to clear the air:

"First and foremost, I want to emphasize that our games are, and will continue to be, created by humans. "Of course, we monitor the technological progress, and progressively introduce AI-based tools which help our teams work faster and more efficiently. "These tools also enable us to achieve more spectacular effects where traditional methods would be less efficient. We apply AI in a way which does not exclude humans from the creative process - but instead assists them and empowers them to do more."

CD Projekt is currently working on multiple new games, including The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, as well as preliminary work on a new IP codenamed Hadar. There's also Project Sirius, a multiplayer game that's being developed in conjunction with The Molasses Flood, and Canis Majoris, the new Witcher 1 remake.