Crimson Desert is the next game to support AMD's FSR Redstone technology

The highly anticipated Crimson Desert will be the second game to support FSR Redstone's AI-powered FSR Upscaling, Frame Generation, and Ray Regeneration.

TL;DR: AMD launched FSR Redstone, featuring AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray regeneration, exclusive to RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 GPUs. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and upcoming Crimson Desert support these technologies, enhancing ray-tracing visuals and performance for high-end 4K gaming experiences.

AMD formally launched its new FSR Redstone, covering FSR Upscaling, FSR Frame Generation, and FSR Ray Regeneration, all powered by cutting-edge AI models. A fourth component, FSR Radiance Caching for accelerating ray-tracing performance, is on track for a 2026 release, with the entire 'ML-Enhanced' suite of technologies exclusive to AMD's RDNA 4 generation of Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards.

Currently, the only game that supports all three available FSR Redstone technologies is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which supports FSR's AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray regeneration for its ray-tracing features. Although several titles already support the new FSR Upscaling and FSR Frame Generation technologies, the second game to support the FSR trifecta is set to be the highly anticipated Crimson Desert.

According to developer and publisher Pearl Abyss marketing lead Will Powers (via Videocardz), Crimson Desert is an AMD-partnered release and the studio has collaborated with Team Red to enable FSR Redstone technologies, including Ray Regeneration for the game's ray-tracing features.

FSR Ray Regeneration is AMD's answer to NVIDIA's DLSS Ray Reconstruction technology, which shifts the denoising process to an AI approach that delivers more detail in things like reflections and shadows with fewer artifacts and shimmering. It can be a game-changer for enhancing detail in games with heavy ray-tracing like Cyberpunk 2077, and with Crimson Desert shaping up to be one of 2026's most visually impressive and expansive open-world adventure games, FSR Redstone support is a big win for RDNA 4 gamers eyeing the release.

AMD confirms that with FSR Redstone, Radeon RX 9070 XT owners will be able to enjoy the game's "visceral and strategic" combat in 4K. The game is also a part of AMD's latest bundle, where the purchase of select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD-powered gaming laptops, and Radeon RX graphics cards earns you a free copy of Crimson Desert.