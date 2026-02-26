TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

AMD FSR 4.1 DLL leaks and gamers are already getting it to run on older RDNA 3 GPUs

AMD is prepping to release an updated version of its impressive FSR 4 upscaler, and the DLL has already leaked, showcasing notable image improvements.

AMD FSR 4.1 DLL leaks and gamers are already getting it to run on older RDNA 3 GPUs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's leaked FSR 4.1 DLL reveals image quality improvements over FSR 4.0.3, enhancing detail and sharpness on RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 GPUs. Although unofficially running on older RDNA 3 hardware via emulation, FSR 4.1 is expected in a future Radeon driver update, advancing AMD's AI upscaling technology.

With FSR 4, which is currently exclusive to the RDNA 4 lineup of Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, AMD closed the image quality gap between FSR and DLSS in a major way. And as we've seen with NVIDIA's release of DLSS 4.5 earlier this year, which is yet another game-changer for image quality and detail, it's no secret that we're going to see an FSR 4.1 or 4.5 at some point.

FSR 4.0.3 versus FSR 4.1 in Hogwarts Legacy running on a Radeon RX 7900 XT, image credit: Reddit.
2

FSR 4.0.3 versus FSR 4.1 in Hogwarts Legacy running on a Radeon RX 7900 XT, image credit: Reddit.

Well, it seems that day is today, as an FSR 4.1 DLL from an unreleased AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 driver release has appeared online. The leak arrives via AMD's Radeon 'Vanguard' driver testing program, and as seen with gamers applying workaround methods (aka OptiScaler) to get it running, FSR 4.1 offers a notable improvement to image quality when compared to FSR 4.0.3 - the current official version.

Using FSR 4's aggressive 'Ultra Performance' profile, thanks to the OptiScaler Discord (via Reddit), we get to see the difference in Hogwarts Legacy. Per the comparison screenshot, FSR 4.1 delivers more detail in foliage and an overall sharper and cleaner image. It bodes well for FSR 4.1, delivering an image quality improvement for Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon RX 9070 XT gamers. However, this screenshot and this screenshot were captured from FSR 4.1 running on the RDNA 3-generation Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Yes, this is yet another example of fans getting FSR's new AI upscaler to run on older Radeon hardware, even though it's technically not officially supported. The reason for this is that the FP8 AI model used by FSR 4 isn't supported on RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 hardware. The Hogwarts Legacy screenshots were captured using FP8 emulation on Linux, once again showing that AMD could release a version of FSR 4 for older Radeon GPUs, but it's choosing not to for unknown reasons.

As for FSR 4.1, we should expect it to arrive in an upcoming Radeon driver release.

Photo of the XFX Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: XFX Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$689.99 USD
Buy
$679.99 USD
--
Buy
-
-$1487.23 CAD
Buy
-
-£615.59
Buy
-
-$689.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/26/2026 at 10:56 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, forums.guru3d.com, and videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles