Intel's latest Core Ultra 200HX Plus CPUs for gaming laptops will reportedly be limited to select manufacturers at launch

With delays for some models stretching into June, these laptops are left with only a few months of flagship status before Nova Lake next year.

TL;DR: Intel's Core Ultra 200HX Plus processors target high-end gaming laptops with desktop-grade performance and up to 160W power limits. The phased rollout limits initial availability to select brands like Lenovo, Razer, and Dell, while others face delayed launches, possibly due to supply constraints or DRAM shortages.

If you're eyeballing a new gaming laptop with Intel's latest Core Ultra 200HX Plus processors, your choices may be initially limited. PCWorld reports these Arrow Lake Refresh chips will launch in phases, with some major manufacturers waiting months for availability.

Hot on the heels of its desktop refresh, Intel announced Core Ultra 200HX Plus series processors for the mobile market on March 17, targeting high-end gaming laptops. The 'HX' suffix indicates the use of desktop silicon in a mobile chassis, with elevated power limits that can reach 160W. For this specific refresh, Intel is focusing on just two models: the Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus and the flagship Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus.

The refresh increases the die-to-die fabric to 900 MHz, reducing internal data travel time. Moreover, iBOT (Intel Binary Optimization Tool) is a new utility that sits between game code and CPU, intercepting inefficient instruction sequences and replacing them with optimized ones for Arrow Lake.

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Intel's press release mentioned many partners, such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, MSI, and Razer. But PCWorld says only a few brands have immediate stock: Lenovo's Legion, the new Razer Blade 18, and Dell's Alienware lineup, shipping March 31.

Conversely, in a phased rollout, ASUS reportedly plans a late May launch for the U.S. market, while Acer's refreshed Predator Helios family is not expected until June. MSI's Raider 16 Max HX shipments are planned for the second quarter (April, May, June). According to PCWorld, this phased rollout means Intel is allocating new processors to manufacturers in specific waves, resulting in staggered product launches.

It is not clear why Intel is adopting a phased rollout with these chips. Since Arrow Lake is manufactured at TSMC, they may face supply constraints at the Taiwanese giant. Or rather, this may be a second-order effect of the ongoing DRAM shortage, in which Intel is throttling CPU production to match the limited number of completed laptops that can actually reach the market.

While Intel remains tight-lipped on the specific logistics, the appeal of these new processors ultimately lies in a race against time. With Nova Lake desktop and very likely high-end mobile variants already looming for an early 2027 debut, these Plus chips are essentially a high-performance stopgap.