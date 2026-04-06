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Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX silently launched, 6 P-Cores up to 5.1 GHz

The new Arrow Lake-HX chip was previously spotted on some MSI and Lenovo laptops, and has now been made official by Intel amid speculation.

Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX silently launched, 6 P-Cores up to 5.1 GHz
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TL;DR: Intel has quietly launched the Core Ultra 7 251HX CPU, part of the Arrow Lake-HX mobile lineup, featuring 18 cores (6 P-cores, 12 E-cores), a 2.9 GHz base clock, 5.1 GHz boost, 55W TDP, and 30 MB L3 cache. It fills the gap between the 14-core Ultra 5 245HX and 20-core Ultra 7 255HX.

It looks like Intel was tired of the leaks and speculations surrounding its "mystery" Arrow Lake-HX CPU. As we recently reported, the Core Ultra 7 251HX was spotted on listings for laptops from vendors MSI and Lenovo. Now, only a few days after the report, Intel has silently made the Core Ultra 7 251HX official without any announcement.

The Core Ultra 7 251HX is part of the Arrow Lake lineup, and slots in just under the Core Ultra 7 255HX. Instead of having 20 cores and threads like its sibling, the 251HX has 18 cores and 18 threads, of which 6 are performance-focused P-cores, and 12 are E-cores. With this core configuration, the Core Ultra 7 251HX sits between the 14-core Ultra 5 245HX and the 20-core Ultra 7 255HX.

The aforementioned laptop listings also had some unconfirmed specs that have now been made official. As mentioned in the listings, the Core Ultra 7 251HX indeed has a 2.9 GHz P-core base clock and a 55W TDP. Of course, the maximum turbo power can reach up to 160W, depending on the type of workload and available thermal headroom.

Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX silently launched, 6 P-Cores up to 5.1 GHz 2512
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The CPU can boost up to 5.1 GHz on the P-cores and 4.5 GHz on the E-cores. Notably, there is a 700 MHz increase in the E-core base clock over the 255HX. The cache layout is the same as the Core Ultra 7 255HX, with 30 MB of L3 cache and 30 MB of total L2 cache. One thing to note is that the 251HX has one fewer Xe3 core than the 255HX, with only three total cores instead of four.

With this announcement (or rather, the product page silently going live), the Core Ultra 7 251HX rounds out Intel's high-end mobile lineup. Currently, the mobile Arrow Lake-HX lineup spans from the 14-core Core Ultra 5 235HX to the 24-core Ultra 9 290HX Plus. The Ultra 7 251HX is the most basic 7-series SKU, but it may be a popular option for laptop manufacturers if it delivers a good price-to-performance ratio.

Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Desktop Processor
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* Prices last scanned 4/6/2026 at 5:53 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:intel.com

Tech Reporter

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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